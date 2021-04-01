Dexter Fletcher to direct miniseries on how ‘The Godfather’ was made

If there is something that usually gives us good news, it is the cinema. Maybe not when a big screen premiere or a television series is a real mess, or when they cancel the next season of what we like. But if a competent director jumps on the bandwagon for an interesting project, moviegoers can be celebrating. And this is what has happened to The Offer, the Nikki Toscano miniseries (Hunters) for Paramount Plus which will feature the filming of the most important and influential film of modern cinema: The Godfather, by Francis Ford Coppola (1972), based on the homonymous novel by Mario Puzo (1969), a well-deserved winner at the Oscars and the first of an impressive trilogy.

A respectable filmmaker for ‘The Offer’

The taste comes because, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the British filmmaker Dexter fletcher (b.1966) has been chosen to direct the initial batch of the ten episodes by The Offer. Before they trusted him to be in charge of films like this, he had worked as an actor. He was the boy from Bytes in The Elephant Man (David Lynch, 1980), Malcolm Greene in The Dream of the Crazy Monkey (Fernando Trueba, 1989), Lock’s Soap, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Guy Ritchie, 1998), Louis in Topsy-Turvy (Mike Leigh, 1999), the John W. Martin of the also miniseries Blood Brothers (Stephen Ambrose, 2001) or Cody in Kick-Ass: Ready to crush (Matthew Vaughn, 2010).

And we are satisfied that they sign him as a director on The Offer because, in his short career behind the cameras, has given us works such as the enchanting Eddie the Eagle (2016), part of the magnificent and Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) when Bryan Singer (Usual Suspects) couldn’t continue and the great Rocketman (2019). Also the worthy Will Bill (2011) and the farting Dawn in Edinburgh (2013), but the balance is tilted by what his talent weighs. And he will be able to prove it again with Nikki Toscano and screenwriter Michael Tolkin (On the Edge of Truth) by telling us about producer Al Ruddy (Hogan’s Heroes) experiences with The Godfather. And then Sherlock Holmes 3. But that’s another story.

