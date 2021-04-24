‘Dexter’ and his iconic voiceover return in a new very suggestive teaser

Like it or not, Showtime is moving forward with the return of ‘Dexter’. The American cable chain has published a first teaser of this miniseries that will recover the mythical serial killer “with good background”, a short clip that comes with a gift for fans of the series: Michael C. Hall’s legendary voice-over returns with its delicious ironic tone.

Nature is calling. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/tX92KWHZLI ? Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) April 22, 2021

“It is true that there is nothing like going back to nature. To my nature,” says Dexter’s voice as we see an ax on a cut log full of snow. Then the logo of the series made from blood on snow appears.

An advance that hooks up with the controversial ending of ‘Dexter’, issued in September 2013. The last episode of the eighth season contained an epilogue showing the main character exiled in a cabin lost in the wild, supposedly having defeated his killer instinct. But the goat throws the mountain, as they say, and Dexter will kill again in this 10-episode miniseries that we will see in 2021.

It will be seen in Movistar +

Movistar + has already announced that it will be the Spanish network in charge of broadcasting ‘Dexter’, as is often the case with all Showtime productions.

Does this music sound familiar to you?

I’m looking forward to seeing you again! #Dexter. Coming soon at @MovistarPlus. pic.twitter.com/BepfhcupyX ? Series in Movistar + (@MovistarSeries) April 23, 2021

The return of ‘Dexter’ does not have a release date yet, but we do know that it will feature the protagonist and the original showrunner of the series, Clyde Phillips. Phillips was the writer responsible for the first four seasons, but left the series in style to spend more time with his family. Then he was succeeded by Chip Johannessen, who lasted only one season, and Scott Buck, showrunner from the sixth to the eighth seasons.

Phillips said at some point that his dream ending for ‘Dexter’ was very different from what we saw: the protagonist would end up being executed for his crimes with all his victims as witnesses to his death. Even so, it has already advanced that It will not undo the road: it will not resurrect Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) or resort to the typical “it was all a dream”. What they intend, both the screenwriter and Michael C. Hall, also an executive producer, is to try to give a more dignified closure to the character.