Dexamethasone, a hope for severely coronavirus patients 21:26

(CNN Spanish) – This week, researchers from the University of Oxford released preliminary results from a study, not yet published, indicating that the steroid dexamethasone has been used successfully in patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we have excellent news regarding the treatment of the most serious forms of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. An ancient drug, called dexamethasone, has been shown to be the first to decrease mortality from this disease.

READ: Dexamethasone as a covid-19 treatment is “bright news” but not a cure, British health secretary warns

At the time of writing this episode 169 days ago, it was announced that a new disease had been detected in the city of Wuhan, China. It was a form of severe pneumonia in 44 patients, seven of whom were severe and one had died.

Over the days, this disease has become a pandemic that, until June 16, has caused, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 8 million 144,000 cases and more than 440,000 deaths worldwide, causing in its path the collapse of health services in many countries, because they have not been able to cope with the thousands of critically ill patients who have had to be hospitalized and taken to intensive care units.

That is why, since the beginning of the pandemic, the search for an effective medical treatment against the new coronavirus has been one of the priorities of scientists in all countries.

Until now, the most promising was the antiviral remdesivir that, as we said in a previous episode, had managed to alleviate the symptoms of the disease, reducing hospital days from 15 to 11.

Unfortunately, remdesivir was not able to achieve the main objective of treating an infectious disease: to decrease the mortality caused by the pathogen, that is, to prevent patients from dying.

The news we are discussing comes from England, where a group of researchers from the University of Oxford reports the results of a study – still to be published – that shows that an ancient medicine, called dexamethasone, is capable of reducing the mortality of patients hospitalized for covid -19.

Dexamethasone is a drug that belongs to the family of steroids or corticosteroids, a group of drugs with powerful anti-inflammatory action. There are dozens of products in the steroid family that are widely used in medicine to treat allergic reactions, various types of arthritis, asthma attacks, and many other conditions in which inflammation is a major symptom.

The released study reports that, since March 2020, more than 11,500 patients with severe covid-19, admitted to 175 British hospitals, have been studied to determine the best treatment for the disease.

One of the groups compared more than 2,000 patients who received dexamethasone, with more than 4,000 patients who received standard care up to that point. The objective of the study was to determine the number of deaths at 28 days of treatment.

Analyzes showed that dexamethasone reduced deaths in just over 33% of ventilator-connected patients and in 20% of patients who received oxygen alone. No benefit was found among those patients who did not require respiratory assistance.

Scientists are in the process of publishing their results, but the British government – which, knowing the positive results of the study, had already begun to store the medicine – ordered that this cheap and old drug be used in the hospitals of its health system. medication that – and we repeat – is the first to demonstrate that it can save lives in people affected by covid-19.

Obviously, this study is only of value for hospitalized patients, so its use in infected people under ambulatory observation is not recommended.

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @Drhuerta.

If you think this podcast is useful, please help others find it by rating and reviewing it in your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information, you can always go to CNNEspañol.com. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions, you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta on Twitter. You can also go to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all the episodes of our podcast “Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction”.