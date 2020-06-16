The study is based on a wide and strict test that gave the drug to 2,104 randomly chosen patients

Researchers in England they claim to have obtained the first evidence that a drug improves the chances of surviving COVID-19. A steroid called dexamethasone it reduced the deaths of up to a third of seriously ill patients hospitalized.

The results were announced Tuesday and investigators said they will be published soon. The study is based on a wide and strict test that gave the drug to 2,104 randomly chosen patients, whom it compared to 4,321 patients who received the usual treatment.

They were administered orally or intravenously. After 28 days, the drug reduced the deaths of patients who required treatment with respirators by 35% and by 20% of those who only required oxygen. Apparently it did not help the less seriously ill.

« It is an extremely positive result, » Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, one of the study heads, said in a statement. « The survival benefit is clear and broad in patients seriously enough to require oxygen treatment, so that the dexamethasone It should be the standard treatment for these patients from now on. The dexamethasone It is inexpensive to sell to the public and can be used immediately to save lives around the world. »

It is the same study that showed weeks ago that the drug for hydroxychloroquine malaria is not efficient against coronavirus. The study covered more than 11,000 patients in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who were given the standard treatment or this plus one of several treatments: the combination of HIV drugs lopinavir-ritonavir, the antibiotic acithromycin, the steroid dexamethasone, the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab or convalescent plasma COVID-19 containing antibodies to fight the virus.

Research continues with the other treatments, funded by UK government health agencies and private donors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.