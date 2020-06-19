Dexamethasone has occupied a visible place in the media in the last days after the clinical trial Recovery, from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), reported on Tuesday that it reduces mortality among the most serious patients infected with coronavirus. According to the preliminary study, the corticosteroid, invented in the 1960s, can prevent one in eight deaths among people in critical condition and one in 25 among those who receive oxygen.

Dr. Peter Horby, who led the research, said: “This is the only medicine so far that has been shown to reduce mortality and reduce it significantly. It’s a breakthrough”. The expert added that if dexamethasone had been available in the UK at the beginning of the pandemic, it would have been possible to prevent the death of about 5,000 people from the virus.

In pharmacies, the drug has the name Fortecortin. In the presentation of 30 pills of four milligrams, their approximate price is 12 euros. In the UK, daily treatment per patient costs the equivalent of € 6.06. Since it is no longer under patent, the drug can be manufactured by any pharmacist and that explains why it is widely distributed throughout the world.

This Wednesday, the General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists (CGCOF) recalled through a statement that this drug can only be purchased with a prescription. In addition, he clarified that dexamethasone “is not recommended for the general population without just cause.”

Doctors recommend caution

Despite the conclusion of the study, doctors agree that the use of the drug must be careful, since while it has the ability to benefit severely coronavirus patients, its incorrect use may be counterproductive. Jesús Sanz, head of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital de La Princesa, in Madrid, explained: “Corticosteroids have been used a lot in clinical practice, but you still have to see the fine print of the study to know who to give it and in what doses because the effects could even be counterproductive. “