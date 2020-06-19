Last Tuesday, headlines around the world proclaimed that a common corticosteroid, dexamethasone, was a “breakthrough” in treating the most seriously ill of COVID-19. The findings, announced in a press release, stem from a large randomized comparative trial conducted in the UK. Although not yet published, experts say there are good reasons for optimism.

“This is tremendous progress, I don’t doubt its relevance,” says Sam Parnia, associate professor of medicine and director of critical care and resuscitation research at New York University Langone Medical Center. He warns that neither he nor his colleagues have yet seen a published manuscript, but notes that “the results come from a very prestigious group, and the sample size is very large.”

The RECOVERY trial (Randomized Assessment of Treatment for COVID-19) included 2104 people hospitalized for the disease who were randomized to treatment with the common corticosteroid dexamethasone. This medication is often used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. A control group of 4321 patients received only standard care. The drug reduced mortality by a third among patients who received assisted breathing and by a fifth among those who received only oxygen therapy. However, it was of no benefit to those who did not need respiratory support.

Given the speed with which science is advancing, and considering that the use of several widely touted “treatments” has already been withdrawn, as deemed ineffective or harmful, there are good reasons to proceed with caution. Corticosteroids are hormones that are often used to suppress inflammation. But sometimes they can have serious side effects. If given too early in the course of an infection, or given to someone with a mild infection, they could prevent the patient’s own immune system from fighting the virus effectively. Some studies have used corticosteroids to treat other coronaviruses, such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) or MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), but found that they were not very effective, explains Stanley Perlman, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University from Iowa. “New data should be externally reviewed and carefully analyzed.”

However, unlike the new trial, the SARS and MERS trials were not entirely randomized and comparative, and their data was not of such high quality. At least one small study of COVID-19 treatment with corticosteroids, published in May in Clinical Infectious Diseases, showed that it improved clinical outcomes in moderate to severe cases. And doctors in many hospitals have been giving their patients steroids and noticing anecdotal improvements.

In the following interview, Randy Cron, professor of pediatrics and medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, highlights the importance of RECOVERY’s findings and expresses optimism about the use of corticosteroids in the most severe hospitalized patients. Cron is an expert in “cytokine storms,” ​​the uncontrolled immune response that can occur in some diseases, including COVID-19. Although the new results have not yet been published, he argues that corticosteroids will become a promising therapeutic strategy for several reasons. “They are likely to work, are cheap, and are available worldwide,” he says. [Sigue una transcripción editada de la entrevista.]

What do you think of the recent findings announced?

My general impression is that corticosteroids will probably help the world. Other medications are expensive and not available everywhere. I was not surprised by the announcement. There has been another study in Michigan, not a randomized trial but a comparative historical cohort study [el estudio de Enfermedades Infecciosas Clínicas de Mayo]. He had also indicated that corticosteroids could benefit COVID-19 patients. We were already using these drugs for a variety of cytokine storm syndromes long before COVID-19 appeared. It makes sense that they work on COVID-19. There have been other studies (case series) on the use of other immunomodulators, such as interleukin-1 (IL-1) and interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors, which are also saving the lives of people with COVID -19. The great message to take home is not so much that corticosteroids work, but that the virus is [sólo] the trigger. And really what is killing people is the immune response to infection.

Didn’t some scientists hesitate to use corticosteroids in COVID-19 because of the risk of weakening the immune response to the virus?

The World Health Organization and many other groups have opposed its use in COVID-19. Much of it was based on studies of SARS and MERS (other deadly coronaviruses), but the data was somewhat conflicting and many were not of high quality. Several aspects must be taken into account. The timing of drug administration is important. So is the population for which it is intended: it should not be given to asymptomatic people, who are well enough to pass the disease at home. Ideal patients are those who are sick enough to need hospitalization for COVID-19 respiratory problems. And they must be treated before they require invasive mechanical ventilation or require intensive care. In terms of time, the first five to seven days of symptoms probably will not need to be treated. It is when the patient presents respiratory problems that require hospitalization when it is convenient to cushion the immune system. The dosage is surely also important. The high doses commonly used to treat cytokine storms from other diseases may not need to be administered. Moderate doses may be sufficient.

Dexamethasone and other corticosteroids are broad-spectrum treatments that mitigate the immune system as a whole. How are they different from drugs that target specific molecules in the immune system, which are also being tested in COVID-19?

This is a global pandemic, and we are not immune to the disease. If up to 20 percent of infected people need to be hospitalized, there will not be enough specific treatments (cytokine inhibitors) available. Instead, we will have enough corticosteroids. The downside is that they cause more side effects. If those more specific drugs were available, they should be used with preference. But in a country where they are not available, corticosteroids may be a more feasible option.

What about the side effects?

Corticosteroids are problematic, no question about it. But if the choice is between possible side effects and death, the former may be a relatively small price to pay.

Studies of the use of corticosteroids in SARS and MERS infections showed little or no benefit. Why should it work on COVID-19?

Some studies showed that they helped; others, who did more harm than help. Some were randomized; others do not. Some were comparative; others do not. In COVID-19 the data floods us, much more than in SARS or MERS in terms of the number of infected.

I have spoken to experts from all over the world. A colleague at Temple University in Philadelphia explains that his center has treated more than 1,500 people who were not participating in a clinical trial. All admitted [en el hospital de la universidad] receive a moderate dose of corticosteroids. Many patients were from the city center and had many comorbidities. Approximately 50 percent were African-American and 30 percent Hispanic, groups that are at increased risk for severe COVID-19. Its mortality rate has been less than 7 or 8 percent. I’m pretty convinced[thatcorticosteroidsareeffectiveincasesofsevereCOVID-19pneumonia[dequeloscorticoesteroidessonefectivosencasosdeneumoníagraveporCOVID-19

Dexamethasone is being used as the gold standard in the UK by hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Is this decision justified?

It is probably a better reference treatment than remdesivir. We will see if the decision is correct. Even children who have an inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 do well on corticosteroids.

Any warning?

The biggest concern I have with corticosteroids is that people are going to start taking them at home, and that’s not a good thing. They are only indicated for hospitalized patients under medical supervision.

We have previously seen other drugs proclaimed for COVID-19. Why should this be different?

Most of those treatments were powered by infectious disease doctors, not by doctors treating cytokine storms. Many of those medications were antivirals. More data on corticosteroids will appear, but results on antivirals will take longer.

Of course, we can’t really know how significant the new findings are until they’re released, right?

We will have to see the data. But I think the concept is correct.

Tanya Lewis

