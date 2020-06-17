Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago there was a social movement throughout the world, as there were strong protests protesting to eradicate police abuse and racial discrimination. These movements were joined by strong voices and there was practically no company that did not comment on it. However, there were and one of them was Valve. After remaining silent and not publicly supporting the cause, several developers have expressed their discontent by withdrawing their games from Steam.

In recent days, some indie developers have begun withdrawing their projects from Steam in protest, as the company has so far not sent a message of support for the black community and the Black Lives Matter initiative.

Although we know this is not mandatory, setting the stance against discrimination is something that companies and celebrities did in support of all protesters. Unfortunately, Steam’s silence on this issue has outraged various developers.

Valve was criticized for not publicly supporting the fight against racism

« In the past few weeks, Steam and Valve have decided not to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement, failing to make even a broad and generic statement about racial justice, » said Julian Glander, creator of Art of Sqool and Lovely Weather We’re Having, along with the message that he sent to Valve requesting him to delete his games from Steam, according to information from GamesIndustry.biz.

According to the developer, he hoped the company would support the cause, believing that some people within the platform’s user base are the people who need to hear the Black Lives Matter message the most. Glander mentioned that he realized that associating his games with Steam is « puzzling and nauseating », so he decided to withdraw them from Steam and not republish on this platform and invited other indie developers to do so as well.

Some indie developers joined Glander

This developer was joined by Gabriel Koenig, creator of Test Tube Titans, who recently started generating around $ 1000 USD per month on this platform. However, he decided to make the difficult decision to remove his game from this store to raise his voice against racism. « But if I continued to benefit from your store, I would be complicit in your silence on hate, » said Koenig.

Dan Sanderson was another indie developer who decided to remove his game from the platform. According to the creative, he prefers that First Winter is available only in stores that support the anti-racism movement instead of Steam, which did not comment on it. Sanderson confessed that it was the least he could do to join the cause. “Anyway, First Winter makes no money, but still. It’s about the beginning, ”said Sanderson.

As we talk about the movement to end racial discrimination, we remind you that many companies supported not only with a message of support, but also took steps to be part of a significant change. Among them are The Pokémon Company, Niantic, Electronic Arts, and Humble Bundle.

