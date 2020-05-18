May 17 is a special day for the Hialeah parishioners, the Rincon de San Lázaro Church sets aside virtual masses to call a face-to-face mass keeping the social distance in the days of COVID-19.

Aware that faith moves mountains, 59-year-old Lazará Álvarez arrived on his knees before the image of San Lázaro, to whom he placed his trust in order to cure it of an illness. “The Lord is miraculous and I have always had faith in him for everything.”

Thus, the faith that believers never lost locked up in their homes despite the stalking of the Coronavirus, officially returns to the Rincon de San Lázaro Church after two months closed.

“I am very happy to be in this house of God of old Lazaro,” said William Rojas, while the Catholic Gerardo Aguilera said: “If it gives me a lot of tranquility and relief knowing that we can return to the house of the Lord and be with all the family United”.

And it is that message of encouragement that parishioners came to hear this Sunday in the voice of Father Orlando Molina.

“This is an experience of the life we ​​are living, but it is not the end of the world, it is not the Apocalypse, it is not Armageddon for you to worry about, but this must serve us to come to consolidate our faith,” said the parish priest of the Church.

But the rules are clear, only 25 people will be allowed per mass, two people per row of seats, there will be mass Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 5 in the afternoon, Sundays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. day.

“The county’s rules of keeping, distance, wearing gloves, masks,” said the father.

Lázara Álvarez is confident that he will take his miracle home, but not only that, now he will be able to return to bend his knees before San Lazaro. The Saint who, according to her, accompanies her problems. “He is very miraculous and I have always had faith in him.”

In this way, the Rincon de San Lázaro Church becomes one of the first in South Florida to open its doors to the parishioners during the current Coronavirus pandemic -that is- the rules directed by the authorities must be observed at the foot of the lyrics.

.