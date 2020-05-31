Lucero and Mijares staged a dream wedding in 1996, a marriage that filled millions of their Mexican fans with illusion

One of the most admired Mexican celebrity couples of the nineties and the first decade of the century was that of the singers bright Star and Mijares, who lived one of the most followed love stories by the heart press of that time.

Few know that the first antecedent of what would later become a media romance occurred in the year 1987, when bright Star and Mijares they starred in the movie Escape With Me. There the singer was shocked but she was indifferent to him.

After several twists and turns Mijares managed to conquer bright Star in 1995 and after a year of dating, both artists staged a dream wedding in 1996, a marriage that filled millions of Mexican and Latin American fans with illusion.

The fairy tale came to an end in 2011 and after the divorce bright Star and Mijares They agreed to try to maintain a constructive relationship for the benefit of their two children, Lucerito and Jose Manuel.

In these times of confinement the families of separated parents have been in the dilemma of with whom the children will spend the isolation. In Hollywood Demi Moore and Bruce Willis They gave an example when they lived together with their three daughters, which motivated rumors of an alleged reconciliation.

Will this be the case of bright Star and Mijares? Hola magazine gave an account of how this former celebrity couple are living together with their two children despite being divorced and unfortunately nothing suggests that they have decided to return.

The secret of bright Star and Mijares it is in the fact that they are neighbors, and also some excellent parents, who have decided to make an effort to share quality time with their offspring in the midst of social distancing.

“We are neighbors, then, from elevator to elevator there are 20 steps, nothing more. From elevator to elevator they put on their face masks and their masks,” he explained to the magazine. Mijares. “We, both Lucero and I, are fortunate to be with them,” said the singer.

