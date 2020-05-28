Sludge Life shows life in a decadent city as we paint graffiti and do the thug in its open world.

Devolver Digital has just released a new PC game to the market, and best of all is thatit won’t cost you a single euroget hold of him.Sludge Lifeis a very hooligan adventure led by Terri Vellmann (High Hell) and Doseone (Enter the Gungeon), in which players experience all the benefits of life ina decadent island citypopulated by somewhat shady characters.

In fact, the official description of the game is as follows: “Sludge Life is aopen-world first-person game focused on vandalism, which offers a tour of a highly polluted island full ofgrumpy idiots, and a roll so dense that you can almost taste it.Become the graffiti artist GHOSTwilling to claim as a member of the lite graffiti artist. Tour the landscape full of corporatism, talk with other graffiti artists anddiscover secrets and idiots along the way“

The truth is that Sludge Life does not have a very defined proposal beyond vandalism, where its creators point out that you can “do as you please“whether it be painting graffiti, smoking cigarettes,do the thug around the island, take pictures of their fauna or download applications to your virtual laptop “while you waste your lifeplaying a game inside another gameAnd there’s even a dedicated fart button, for those times when your character doesn’t know what to answer.

As we have mentioned,Sludge Life is available for free, but it’s not a free game. For whatever reason, Devolver Digital has decided to publish the game for free on the Epic Games Store for one year,until May 28, 2021. So you have a whole year to get hold of him on his store page before it becomes worth 13.60 euros. And don’t forget about this week’s Epic game, which offers Borderlands: A Very Beautiful Collection.

