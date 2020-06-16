Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Thanks to the contemporary video game industry, a host of developers and distributors focused on indie titles have emerged. One of them is Devolver Digital. This company has been behind several successful projects that even in recent years has organized its presentation that is held on the sidelines of E3. This year it was feared that it would not hold an event, but the company has reiterated that it will carry out a ceremony and today confirmed in which month it will occur.

Devolver Digital had already mentioned that it would be present at E3 2020, but unfortunately it was canceled shortly thereafter. However, the company would organize a digital event in the middle of the year, although nothing was defined. Well, the good news is that Devolver Digital’s plans are beginning to solidify, as it was revealed today that the event would take place in July.

No definitive date was given, especially since everything is subject to change, but the distributor anticipated that this year there will be updates, release dates for upcoming games and « a couple of new games to reveal. » Best of all, all of these ads will feature gameplay.

Return Direct 2020 will be mid July if all goes well with production. This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal – all with gameplay. Can’t wait to share more soon! – Return Digital (@devolverdigital) June 14, 2020

What to expect from the Devolver Digital event?

The presentation of this company in recent years has drawn attention for presenting very interesting indies that end up being very successful proposals. However, something that has also drawn attention is that since the first broadcast a couple of years ago the company has shown the games in an unorthodox way and always surprising fans with a story that connects between all editions.

So, this year, apart from video games, Devolver Digital is expected to continue expanding the story of its presenter and all the narrative it has built in recent years. While you are waiting, the company recommended checking your preparation stream from last year.

How do you receive this advertisement? Are you one of those waiting for the presentation of Devolver Digital? Have you missed any company events? Tell us in the comments.

Something you should know is that you don’t have to wait until the Devolver Digital presentation to find out what’s new in the games they work on. We say this because news of his projects have already been presented, such as Weird West, which you can play before its premiere. You can find more about Digital Return by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source