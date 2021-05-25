Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares; youth versus experience

By James Blears

A big challenge draws WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney, but to stay in his lane, he must cunningly outpace and overwhelm the seasoned, hitting tough and still dangerous former three-division champion Jorge Linares, in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

There was a time when Jorge was nicknamed El Niño de Oro, but he has far surpassed the first wave of youth. Determined not to “settle down on that good night,” in this grizzled age of fighting, the spirit of war still lingers in the ring. He is thirty-five years old and has a brilliant career.

Jorge Linares is still capable of epic feats to overturn the succulent apple cart. Devin is fully aware of the stakes in what could turn out to be his toughest fight to date, yet the young ace has all the major boxing cards in his hands to avoid defeat.

Even at just twenty-two, he’s fresh, in the prime of life, prodigiously talented, ambitious, hungry, and undefeated. A win over Jorge will catapult him into fights against Ryan Garcia, or WBC Franchise Champion Teofimo Lopez or perhaps WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Those fights will cement your legacy in the ring and ensure your future financial security.

Why does Jorge want to roll the dice once again taking a risk? Perhaps it is the restless spirit that led him to leave Venezuela to embark on an epic voyage of discovery to Japan at the age of seventeen, which led him to the Teiken Gymnasium, which has embraced him to become a champion.

When Jorge made his professional debut in 2002, Devin was only four years old. Jorge has been a three-time world champion and is determined to delve into that extensive experience again. Or have you gone down too often to get water from the well?

Devin, who made his professional debut in 2015, is 25-0, including 15 KO`s relative to Jorge’s 47-5 record, including 29 KO`s. They faced each other in training years ago when Devin was a kid, but that was then and this is now. Jorge remembers that young Devin had fast hands and good footwork.

For this really updated fight, expect Devin to stick with it. The goal is to force him to stand his ground and fight. Be careful what you wish for! Devin says he’s eager to show off his skills and firepower. Part of his game plan is to wear down Jorge and then pick up the pace as his pulse quickens. Thirteen years is a big age difference for the legs in professional boxing.

However, Jorge’s legendary and powerful right hand is still a force to be reckoned with and preferably avoided. For the past few years he has dropped Luke Campbell and Vasyl Lomachenko, but has failed to keep them on the mat. Lomanchenko and Pablo Cesar Cano have arrested him. Going back a bit more, so did Sergio “Yeyo” Thompson.

Considering the health issues, a positive covid test put Jorge out of action for more than a year. He insists that he is fully recovered, ensuring that he is as good as the rain and fit. So said Miguel Berchelt and Alexander Povotkin, and their optimism was proven significantly wrong.

For the young man, Devin has suffered significant structural damage, which has been rectified by surgery. He dislocated his right shoulder, but still cleverly defeated Alfredo Santiago. He then broke his right hand against Yuriokis Gamboa, but still managed to win using his boxing skills to the fullest. A postoperative scar on his right thumb is still vivid and livid.

As for his career, Devin is at the end of the beginning. The question is whether Jorge has passed from the beginning of the end. The fountain of youth favors Devin. But … you will have to keep a “sharp eye” most of the time.

Does the seasoned “Golden Boy” have one more great fight left, or will Devin’s youthful vitality appease him?

For those of us old enough to remember David Bowie’s song Moonage Daydream, “The Dream” would be good advice to listen to its opening line.