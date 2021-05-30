DEVIN HANEY VS JORGE LINARES, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, MEXICO AND VENEZUELA, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard and where to watch live the function of box, Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares, for the championship WBC world lightweight, the billboard will take place in the Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, May 29, 2021.

PREVIOUS

The lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council, the North American Devin Haney, will defend his crown against the former Venezuelan champion Jorge Linares, this Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Haney, 22, holds an undefeated record of 25-0-0 with 15 KOs and is one of the strongest fighters today. In his most recent fight, he defeated former Cuban world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa by unanimous decision in twelve rounds.

Jorge, who had a great preparation at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most representative boxing gym in Japan since 1926, has not fought for more than a year, and after having tested positive for coronavirus, he is fully recovered and ready for it. great commitment.

BILLBOARD

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares // For the WBC lightweight world title.

Martin Joseph Ward vs Azinga Fuzile // Super featherweight.

Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr // Middleweight.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez // For the WBC super lightweight world title.

Reshat Mati vs Ryan Pino // Welterweight.

Ramla Ali vs Mikayla Nebel // Super bantamweight.

Khalil Coe vs Nathaniel Tadd // Light heavyweight.

DATE:

May 29, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Argentina and Uruguay 21.00

Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia from 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile from 8:00 p.m.

STADIUM:

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TRANSMISSION LINKS

