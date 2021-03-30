Devin Haney to defend his WBC lightweight World Championship against Jorge Linares in May

The American Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KO) will expose his WBC lightweight title on May 29 in Las Vegas, with the public in attendance at the Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly known as Mandalay Bay (50% of the total capacity).

His rival will be the veteran Jorge Linares placeholder image (47-5, 29 KO), Venezuelan who normally resides in Japan and will be the most difficult test so far for the still young Haney.

This seems to be already mostly seen as the real champion of the WBC in this category, curiously after the Lomachenko-Teófimo López was considered a fight for the four world belts, since the Ukrainian held the status of champion «Franchise», theoretically link Higher than Haney’s rank as “plain” world champion.

Belts and nomenclatures aside, a good test for Haney in a division full of talent. López themselves (who has already closed his fight against George Kambosos) or Lomachenko, Ryan García, Javier Fortuna (who could fight among them for the status of official aspirant) or Gervonta Davis encourage one of the weights with the highest quality in current boxing .