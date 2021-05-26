Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight champion

American Devin Haney will defend his World Boxing Council lightweight crown against former Venezuelan champion Jorge Linares this Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 22-year-old boasts an undefeated 25-0-0 record with 15 KOs and is one of the strongest fighters today.

Devin moved to Las Vegas with his family as a child. The first time he entered a gym was when he was seven years old. His father took him after a fight at school and told him that there he would find more boys wanting to hit each other. He still did not imagine that he was forming a future world champion.

Haney began far from all brilliance, since his trainers decided that he had to become a boxer fighting in Mexico, once the State of California denied him the license at 17 years old. He starred in his first fights in the north and you can find some of his first fights on YouTube.

His Mexican influence is such that his father has commented: “We left Tijuana for boxing, we know the spirit, and the energy it means. We grew up in the (San Francisco) bay area, and we have Hispanic friends that we grew up with as neighbors. They defend what they represent. So I have deep respect for the Hispanic community and for Mexicans. “

Haney also has a history with Floyd Mayweather. The young man was sparring and has also had the opportunity to have received valuable advice from the legendary champion.