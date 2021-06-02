Devin Haney still does not convince and Linares was slow to attack

Remain the WBC Champion

In a fight in which both rivals clung to their strategies, WBC Lightweight champion Devin Haney clearly won, although without convincing former Venezuelan champion Jorge Linares. The fight served as a point of comparison to gauge the quality of the best Lightweights of the moment such as: the Honduran Teófimo López, the Californian Ryan García, the American Gervonta Deivis, the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko and the two who entered the ring this Saturday in Las Vegas for another of the crowns. Haney took advantage of his height and reach to execute a strategy with which he demonstrated a refined technique and good leg movements, although he did not stand out for his punch and finish.

From the beginning, the champion insistently used his left Jab to break the Venezuelan guard while firing quick combinations that reached Linares’s face while keeping him at a distance. “El Niño de Oro” although he looked calm, was overcome by the lightning attacks of the champion and his good technical performance. The first rounds passed at that pace and with the same script: Haney, fast and incisive and Linares waiting for the moment to do damage with his fists. The champion was betting on his technique while the challenger seemed to ambush his chips.

By the middle of the fight it seemed to us that Linares was very passive and let the champion slip away on the judges’ scorecards; he did expect Haney to show fatigue and slow down, he had to rush and attack the midline in order to accelerate the exhaustion of his rival, but he was still betting on the prowl and it was getting late. In the opinion of analysts who were following the fight at the Hotel Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, this ninth round could have been the first round that Linares had on the scorecards; then came the final three rounds in which the Venezuelan was more willing, pressed by his corner, to seek a violent result in the fight. Despite the fact that in the 10th. episode Haney again surpassed Linares, he managed to land a strong left hook that visibly moved the champion and sent him staggering to his corner after the bell rang.

In the final two rounds Linares made an effort to achieve a shot that would hit Haney on the canvas in order to take the fight from below, taking advantage of the fact that the champion was not doing well. Now the combat was Linares on the attack and Haney moving and tying himself to the body of the Venezuelan, sometimes in desperation. The monarch did not look good in the final three minutes when he was drowned and eager to hear the final bell. The conclusion of the fight leaves the impression that although Haney clearly won, a lot of work would go through if he faces Teofimo, Gervonta, Ryan or Lomachenko. It has good technique but lacks punch and finish, details that seem to be important limitations in the Lightweight.

Linares does not seem to be out in boxing yet; it can still wage war between the good guys. The fact that both Teofimo and Gervonta are thinking about upgrading and Ryan Garcia has opted for a layoff, seems to open up a chance for him to contest a world crown again. In the short or medium term we will know what will happen in this hot environment of 135 pounds. (Photos courtesy: Matchroom)