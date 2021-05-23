Devin Haney looks at Jorge Linares as the greatest challenge of his career

A few days after the fight between the American, Devin Haney, and the Venezuelan, Jorge Linares, for him WBC lightweight title, the champion spoke about the match and considers the Caribbean boxer as the greatest challenge of his career.

During the talk with the media, Devin Haney, He mentioned that he respects a lot Jorge Linares, therefore see it as the greatest challenge of his career.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. A win against Linares should earn me a lot of respect. Everyone knows that Linares is a dangerous fighter. Linares is a great fighter who has a lot left in the tank. He has held several world championships in three weight classes and is, by far the biggest step forward in my career“, Explained Haney.

He even stated that if he managed to endorse his scepter, he would have enough arguments to seek a fight with Teofimo López.

“Winning this fight gives all the writers more reasons, fans and boxing connoisseurs, to campaign in the unification fight with Teófimo López, or at the very least, a world title defense against Ryan Garcia. I’m pressuring them, “he concluded.

Show Player