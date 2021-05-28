Devin Haney exposes his WBC world title against Jorge Linares, his toughest test

May 27, 2021; The Vegas, Nevada; Devin Haney and Jorge Linares face off after the final press conference for the Matchroom boxing card taking place this Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom.

This Saturday night, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, the American Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KO) risks his WBC world title against veteran Jorge Linares placeholder image (47-5, 29 KO). The 35-year-old Venezuelan will be the toughest test in the career of the young man from Matchroom Boxing, organizer of the evening, who has yet to decide his status in world boxing.

For many in a lower ranking than the other young people who are around the lightweight (Teófimo López, owner of the other three world belts, Gervonta Davis, despite his flirtations with other categories, and Ryan García, in recovery from his anxiety problems) , Haney wants to show that he will continue to win when the opposition level and quality of his opponents are raised.

A different aspect is to please and entertain the public, something for which he has been criticized by viewers who follow his fights, accusing him of being a conservative. This was the case, for example, in his most recent matches against Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa, whom he possibly beat every round, but never tried to knock out and giving the feeling of conformity to which we alluded. In any case, technically he is a boxer with tremendous qualities, virtuous of defensive concepts and with a marked amateur style that he will have to redefine when measuring world-class athletes.

Is Linares on that ladder yet? It is the great unknown in the face of the lawsuit. After nineteen years as a professional, the Golden Boy living in Japan finds himself, a bit like Nonito Donaire on the same night, before his latest challenge. And what a challenge! Already in the distant 2007, Linares was the featherweight world champion for the first time against the great Oscar Larios.

From there, innumerable battles has lived Linares in various weights, facing some of the best of those categories: Vasyl Lomachenko, Anthony Crolla (twice), Juan Carlos Salgado, Luke Campbell or Tony DeMarco, to name a few. The dawn of this Saturday, will live one of the last or the first of the umpteenth rebirth of the Hispanic; the KO conceded against Pablo César Cano in the first round of his appointment in January 2019 seemed to end his career, but two victories later he is faced with the option of once again donning a green and gold belt.

The vice president of Golden Boy, the company that governs the sporting destiny of Linares, told us exclusively a few days ago that Barinas is in the best moment of his career. We will see if Saturday shows it, with the bets and the rest of the forecasts against.

Backup fights are relatively hot. In the most uncertain, we will enjoy a fratricidal duel with two Golden Boy fighters, a fight that Díaz also told us about, between Jason quigley (18-1, 14 KO) and Shane mosley jr (17-3, 10 KO), ten rounds at middleweight. Crossroads combat, where the winner can set ambitious goals and the loser will be displaced entering their thirties, perhaps as a springboard for promising young people. Likewise, the British will play a twelve-round tie for the vacant IBF super featherweight world title. Martin Joseph Ward (24-1-2, 11 KO) and the South African Azinga Fuzile (14-1, 8 KO). Ward is an old enemy of the Spanish fans, having beaten Sergio Blanco, Ruddy Encarnación and Juli Giner, while Fuzile has always fought in his native country and presents great unknowns about his performance.

The televised portion of the evening will open with the WBC women’s super lightweight world title, between the British champion Chantelle cameron (13-0, 7 KO) and the Puerto Rican challenger Melissa hernandez (23-7-3, 7 KO), who also knows what the honeys of victory are in fights of this caliber, but at featherweight. At 41 years old, he does not seem like an important rival for Cameron, since he has also not competed for more than two.

The evening will be rounded off with several Matchroom promising matches, predictably without television coverage. This will begin on DAZN at 2:00 in the morning from Saturday to Sunday. In this way, it is foreseeable that, at least, the main fight of the other important evening on Saturday (Oubaali-Donaire) would be after this Haney-Linares.