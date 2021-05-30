Devin Haney defeats Jorge Linares on points

For the WBC lightweight championship, Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) won a twelve-round unanimous decision over three-division leader Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs). Scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113. Haney started out boxing and using his speed to his advantage. He was hitting the head and the body as Linares tried to enter. Haney’s jab was doing most of the damage in the second, as Linares was unable to land.

Haney was landing punches in the third and hitting the head and body. The fourth round was close. Linares finally started to throw a few punches, but Haney was still in full control. Haney stayed in the pocket during the fifth, landing accurate punches on Linares and was gaining confidence to trade.

In the sixth, Haney was mixing up his punches and looking to land stronger punches. He was marking Linares and escorting him back. During the seventh, Haney was beating Linares during action. During the eighth, Haney hit a big left that Linares took advantage of well. Haney dominated the action and landed most of the big shots. Linares started throwing a lot early in the ninth, with Haney coming back with more damaging punches. They exchanged blows in the final moments.

Haney was controlling most of the action in the 10th, landing on the most accurate shots and using his defense to avoid damage. But late in the 10th, Linares seemed to hit Haney with a big hook.

Haney was holding on a lot in the 11th, potentially still hurt from the end of the 10th. Haney eventually regrouped and began to strike back when Linares was applying a lot of pressure. By the twelfth, Haney was holding a lot while Linares tried to hurt. It was a close round to end the contest.