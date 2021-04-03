Devin Bullock, the new ‘Wide Receiver Coach’ of the Barcelona Dragons

04/03/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

Devin bullock is the new figure that becomes part of the technical staff of the Barcelona Dragons. The 27-year-old American has been the person chosen to carry out the functions of ‘Wide Receiver Coach’. In this way, a new piece fits into the technical organization chart of the team.

Born in Chicago in 1993, Bullock is a coach who stands out for his dedication and knowledge of American football. In 2016 he joined the technical staff of the Occidental Tigers. In his first year he worked with the Defensive Backs (DB), but his good work during that season allowed him to become coach of the Wide Receiver (WR) the following year, in 2017. Position that he widely dominates, since he played as such a few years ago.

In his stage as a player -as WR- he stood out for being an All-SCIAC receiver in his last year -in the 2015-2016 season-; in which he led in almost every receiving category for the Occidental Tigers.

Bart Iaccarino, General Manager of the Barcelona Dragons, points this out about Devin bullock: “He is a coach who, despite his youth, has acquired very good experience in recent years. Both playing and training at Occidental College, Devin has proven to be a very committed person, a coach who has a true devotion to American football. In addition, he knows perfectly the position of Wide Receiver. It will give us a lot of energy & rdquor ;.