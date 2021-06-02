Devin Booker with the strangest foul and worth of the playoffs

The Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker got one move from lack and it is very strange in the first quarter of the game against the Anegles Lakers in the NBA.

The eaves Devin Booker He was on offense when he was trying to attack the basket with a mid-range shot and it got a bit difficult for him, since he had a good defense, but he had to play it and make a great feint to be able to get the lack and it is worth in the NBA before Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Bookeres one of the players who is doing the most damage to the Los Angeles team in this series of playoffs due to his great skills and abilities that he has on the court of the NBA.

Here the video:

Booker makes this circus and-1 shot 😨 pic.twitter.com/Qqm1uPnIGh – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers is tied at two games and two eggs against the Phoenix Suns team this is one of the closest and most intense series of all playoffs of the NBA.

This season Devin Booker is averaging 25 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds per game in the NBA.