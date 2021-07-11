Devin Booker warns the Bucks: “This is the Finals, we’re not slowing down.”

Phoenix suns He faces Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals this morning. The Arizona franchise has a golden opportunity to almost definitively sentence the duel against the Milwaukee Bucks, after the initial 2-0 in its pavilion. With a victory in this crucial third game, the Suns themselves will be virtually assured of the championship title.

Devin Booker, one of the two stars of Phoenix, is aware of it. The player assures that his team will come out with everything, since they have never been so close to the goal: “It is the Finals. We are playing for the champion ring. We are not going to slow down, there is no option to do so.”