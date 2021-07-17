Devin Booker: “The defeat in Game 4 affected us emotionally”

The NBA Finals of the Playoffs 2021 face this morning (starting at 3:00 a.m., peninsular time) the most important game (or one of the two, three most important) of the tie for the ring. Phoenix suns Y Milwaukee bucks They reach Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 after the Bucks’ last two victories in their pavilion, the Fiserv Forum, rebuilding after the initial 2-0.

The two teams are aware that they must give their all in this upcoming match, as a victory leaves you only one win away from winning the NBA championship, and a loss forces you to win in the next two matches. In the statements of the main stars, before the game, it has been possible to observe the tension at the crucial moment they are living.

One of those who has spoken has been Devin Booker, who is being the Suns’ best player on the court in the Finals. The guard remembered what happened in Game 4: “It was a defeat that emotionally affected us. It was difficult for us, but we have to turn the page and concentrate on what is coming, have a competitive mentality.”

Booker did everything he could to help his team put 3-1 in their favor in the NBA Finals, scoring 42 points throughout Game 4. However, the franchise found an inspired Khris Middleton, and a Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘clutch’ with the now famous stopper on DeaAndre Ayton that sentenced the match.

Using his incredible defensive instincts, length, and athleticism, Giannis Antetokounmpo recovered and met Ayton way up to make his game-saving block! #NBABreakdown Game 5: Saturday at 9 pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/ik6uD32qgY – NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2021

The Bucks, with everything

The 2-2 was a huge morale boost for the Milwaukee Bucks who hope to become the fifth team in NBA history to come back from 2-0 in the Finals.