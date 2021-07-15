Devin Booker surpasses Kobe Bryant in historic record

Devin Booker finished making history in the NBA. In Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Booker put his name in the record books by scoring the most points in his first playoff appearance.

According to StatMuse, Devin Booker has passed Rick Barry with 522 points (and counting) while Devin Booker He continues to add to his account and tries to lead the Suns to a great road win.

Here the data:

Devin Booker he has scored the most points by a player in his first playoffs. 522 (and counting) – Booker 521 – Rick Barry 518 – Julius Erving 461 – Trae Young

After battling Game 3 of the Finals, Booker He got to play Wednesday night and got off to a great start. Devin booker he exploded for 20 points in the first half and kept his foot on the gas knocking down tough buckets like this one to keep the Bucks at bay.