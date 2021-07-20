Devin Booker shuns Kobe Bryant comparisons

Tonight the Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the finals, which could be the last for the Arizona team this season. Despite the poor results, Devin Booker is being the most positive note of those of Monty Williams, scoring 40 or more points in the last two games. The guard is starring in these figures with a superlative use of clearing and scoring from mid-range, which has sparked comparisons with Kobe Bryant. Something that is not new for a Booker who has taken advantage of the eve of the game to clear up doubts. “I should never be compared to Kobe.”

It was Richard Jefferson who asked him directly about these comparisons during a brief connection with ESPN. “I don’t think about it too much. I know they are going to ask me about it, I prefer to focus on what he left me as a mentor. I try to take part of his mentality and commitment ”, said Booker before dissuading any comparison with the Lakers legend. The young Suns star was one of the pupils Bryant sponsored in his day to work side by side.

The stylistic similarities are there, but Kobe’s shadow is very elongated. Especially when it comes to honors and competitive experience at an early age. Booker is still very young, and leading your team in scoring in a finals at just 24 years old is a privilege available to very few. In fact, these are also his first playoffs, and his 27.7 points per game is the 10th best mark in NBA history in the postseason. But at his age, Kobe had already worn three NBA rings, one of which closed with 29.2 points per night in the postseason (2000-2001).

(Cover photo by Christian Petersen / .)