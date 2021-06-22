“Devin Booker is the best scorer in the NBA alongside Curry and Durant”

It’s time for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and that only means one thing: it’s time for the best players on the planet to take not one, but two steps forward. And if not that they tell Devin Booker, the star of Phoenix Suns who signed a historic triple-double against the Los Angeles Clippers and already made it 1-0 in search of the NBA Finals.

And many are clear: Devin Booker is one of the best in the world. It is the example of Kendrick perkins, the former center of the Celtics and the Thunder, who has not hesitated to affirm that the young exterior of the Suns is the best scorer in the league along with two beasts like Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry. Excessive or logical?