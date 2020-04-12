Devin Booker this Saturday became the first champion of an NBA players tournament played in the official game of the league: NBA 2K20. The escort of Phoenix Suns He beat teammate DeAndre Ayton in the final in a championship played by 16 figures from the North American basketball competition.

The prize for winning the tournament was $ 100,000, which Booker will donate to an association of his own choosing that is currently battling the coronavirus. After winning the tournament, Devin Booker said the following: “I knew I was going to make it to the final. During my childhood I played this game a lot, it’s just about visual coordination.”

