Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić almost fight in the middle of the game

The Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokić he almost went to his fists with Devin Booker in full party of the Playoffs on the NBA.

Nikola Jokić he was upset with one of the game’s main referees at the NBA and that one wanted to take revenge with the player of the Phoenix Suns, Cameron Payne and hit him a very aggressive skirt.

The play was called flagrant, since Nikola Jokić had bad intentions to foul Cameron Payne in the NBA.

Here the video:

Devin Booker he immediately took the demand for him and went over to Nikola Jokić, but thanks to the referees and some teammates there was no physical injury between them.

The Playoffs of the NBA This 2021 season has brought many inconveniences, since the whole team is being very intense and they do not want to lose any game in the NBA.