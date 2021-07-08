Devin Booker and his tremendous commitment to the US team

Devin Booker is fully focused on the NBA Finals 2021, but he wanted to get out of the rumors about his possible resignation to dispute the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. And is that despite the fatigue that could accumulate after the whole season and the desire to celebrate an eventual Phoenix Suns title, the Arizona star has made it clear that he wants to compete with the team led by Gregg popovich. “Whatever happens in the Finals, I will catch the first plane to take me to Japan. I have spoken with Colangelo and Popovich and made it clear to them that the Games have always been a priority for me, and that they can count on me,” he said on ESPN .