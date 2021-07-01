Devin Booker and Chris Paul: “There is still work to do”

After entering the NBA Finals for the first time at 36 years old, scoring 41 points in the decisive game against his former team (which he never managed to get even in a Conference final), Chris paul spoke thus of the classification of Phoenix suns for the NBA Finals:

“I’m happy and proud of my team. He hasn’t won the coach of the year award, but we know who he is (from Monty Williams). I’ve been through Covid a week ago and these guys have won 2 games in this series without me. This is all amazing. I want it not just for myself but for everyone in this locker room. “

“I want it, not just for myself, but for everyone in that locker room.” @ CP3 reflects after clinching his first trip to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV with the @ Suns. # NBAWCF presented by AT&T pic.twitter.com / FtGOKx8V3c – NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2021

Excited, Chris Paul assured that “everything is for my family” and that, although they still have four games left, he will give everything to get the title for them, for his family and for the people of his town.

Chris Paul discusses the desire he has to succeed for his family, his hometown, and his brother. @ Suns advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 1993! #ThatsGame #NBAWCF presented by AT&T pic.twitter.com/m6NJqm3YRc – NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2021

Devin Booker: “There is still work to do”

Devin Booker He spoke of the Suns’ qualification for the NBA Finals like this:

“It’s been a long time. We have been at the bottom for many years and we have stuck our heads out. To have been able to win now is fantastic, but we still have work to do.”