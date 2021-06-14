Devil Wears Fashion: Anne Hathaway Got Her Role Thanks To Meryl Streep, The Studio Didn’t Want Her

Today Anne Hathaway is one of the most beloved actresses by the public and most of the time she has been very well treated by the film press. Her name and her face are among the most recognized until today, but, strangely enough, her path has not been easy at all, because there was a time when a particular studio did not want her because of her then recent path through the cinema. Teen.

Although at the beginning of his career youth comedies such as El Diario de la Princesa stood out – 47% o She is delighted, along with Hugh Dancy, somehow these successes closed some doors for him. At present one of the outstanding films in his filmography is El Diablo Viste a la Moda – 75%, so it’s still a benchmark for newer movies like Cruella – 93%, but actually she was the ninth choice to take on the role of Andrea Sachs.

According to recent information, Fox insisted that he wanted Rachel McAdams as the protagonist, and as much as the actress tried to convince her, who at that time was popular for Heavy Girls – 83%, Diary of a Passion – 52% and This Body Is Not Mine – 21%, refused all the time. While the studio was struggling to get McAdams, Anne Hathaway He was consistent with his campaign for the role, but Fox executives weren’t interested.

During an interview published in Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth gabler, who at that time was president of Fox 2000, said that the actress who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Les Miserables – 69% was constant when visiting her office to try to get the role she so longed for.

I remember [Anne Hathaway] sitting on the couch in my office explaining why I wanted to do this, why I had to play this role, and giving script notes on the third act. When I look back, it wasn’t exactly what we ended up doing, but her sensibilities were completely aligned with what we did in the end… Anne never gave up. He never stopped campaigning, calling, he went into the office of [la ejecutiva de Fox] Carla Hacken and wrote in her Zen garden: ‘Hire me.’

But despite her perseverance, what actually influenced her to be accepted into the project was Meryl Streep, who at that time had just seen Secret on the Mountain – 87%, a film in which Hathaway has a supporting role but becomes fundamental for one of the protagonists. The multi-nominated actress chimed in by telling executives that the young woman had a lot of potential and wanted to meet her to get to know her.

After their meeting, Meryl came to the studio to say that she liked chemistry with Anne and that that would work perfectly on stage. Before that, even director David Frankel seemed convinced that she was ideal for the role, but the studio refused because of his obsession with Rachel McAdams. During another IndieWire interview, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna commented that Anne had a special connection to the title character because her intelligent appearance was completely natural.