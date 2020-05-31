Consumers are looking for products that allow them to be multiscreen and integrate an ecosystem in their devices, that is, to be more versatile, said David Moheno, director of Public Relations at Huawei

The consumption and production trends are clear and the best example is the pandemic: people need equipment that allows them to work from anywhere, without affecting their productivity.

David Moheno, director of Public Relations for Huawei Latin America, highlighted the adaptation of society to this modality.

More mobile, more nomadic, more digital trends, working from anywhere in the environment and the world, “said David Moheno, director of Public Relations for Huawei Latin America.

In an interview, he explained that consumers seek to be multi-screen and integrate their devices into an ecosystem, that is, to be versatile: processing, more screens, finishes, industrial design, durability of batteries, cameras, entertainment and multimedia consumption.

“I send you a message and instead of going to see the phone, disconnect it, from the same screen (of the lap) I can connect … I have a video on the phone, I put it horizontally and I see it on my lap, in a MateBook-D15… That allows us to change the way we change our content and how we connect to the world. ”

“Offer products that adapt such as productivity, education, entertainment, health, smart life, smart home, there are products such as tablets, pc’s, wearables, wireless audio systems and speakers.”

He pointed out that the cell phone has become the most widely adopted device in the history of humanity, which is why they occupy a prominent place in its strategy.

HOT SALE

David Moheno explained that in the Hot sale You can find state-of-the-art products, such as their P40Pro, P40Lite flagship phones, with discounts, bonuses and payment methods.

For example, the P40Pro has 5G technology, ready for connectivity.

“You invest in a product and you have a valid phone for two to three years, when the technology arrives you already have a phone and you’re ready.”

He revealed that so far in the Hot Sale the result has been positive; He stressed that electronic commerce is on the rise in the region.

He stressed that in this online sale, in the case of Huawei, the consumer takes a robust product and in some cases a surprise gift such as a band, a relay or even a MatePro.

He stressed that the cost of shipping is free after 500 pesos of purchase.

It is not a liquidation – he emphasized – on the contrary, great discounts come ”.

Photo by Huawei.CONSUMER TRENDS

The director of Public Relations of Huawei assured that the trends of consumer use worldwide, and of course in key markets such as Mexico, were already moving towards smart, connected, fluid and multi-screen life.

He reported that in his company the sale of laptops, tablets, watches and bands recorded a growth of over 170%.

In the specific case of tablets and laptops it exceeds 200% compared to other years.

He stressed that the smartphone will continue to be the element from which the consumer connects thanks to its versatility.

It is super important to digitize entertainment, art, productivity and multimedia consumption in a single product, which is a trend that is on the rise… for example, the MatePad Pro, the flagship tablet, shares values ​​with the phone, the Kirin 990 processor, large screen, battery, reversible wireless charging…. You can watch movies, it has four speakers, you put the keyboard that is your mobile office, it has 1.3 mm key separation, almost identical to a laptop and the M-Pencil that is an intelligent pen for taking notes by hand for generations of back or draw. “

THE APPGALLERY OFFER

The director of Public Relations for Huawei Latin America highlighted that its online application store has more than 420 million unique users per month and in 2019 it registered 220 billion downloads.

He stated that the company’s commitment is not the numbers, but the creation of a complete ecosystem.

Regarding products that are not available due to political and commercial decisions, he indicated that the user has the decision since his products have the Android operating system.

He exemplified that there are tools to transfer applications from one device to another, such as Phone Clone or use them directly from the browser

David Moheno said that technology leads us to conditions in which we can all work on equal terms.