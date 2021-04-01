Deviations, abuses, links with politicians … Documentary will show the management of “Billy” in Cruz Azul

The corruption network that Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas created within the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul and that was supported by PRI politicians, will be recorded in the documentary Azul Oscuro, azul celeste, by director Carlos Carrera González.

In an interview with SinEmbargo, Carrera (58 years old), four times awarded the Ariel Award for best director, explained that the filmmaker Carlos Bátiz also participates in this project and they hope to present it through a streaming platform later this year.

“So far we have no commitment made to anyone, we continue to make the documentary and it will be five 40-minute chapters for it to work on a platform. Hopefully by the end of this year it will be ready ”, he mentioned. “It all depends on the cooperative’s legal conflict being resolved between now and May.”

In the advance of the film, which was revealed this day on social networks, interviews are observed with cooperative members of the Cruz Azul, who accuse “Billy” Álvarez, as he is known, of taking over, together with his family, the Cooperative, which was founded by workers in 1931.

“It seems to me that it is a story that deserves to be told, from how the Cooperative originated in the 1930s to how the Álvarez family took over what was not theirs,” explained the director of El Crimen del Padre Amaro (2002 ). “Cruz Azul is supposed to be a cooperative where the workers are the co-owners of all the assets and Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas took everything for his own benefit.”

On July 1, 1988, Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas assumed the general management of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul with the aim of safeguarding the interests of the more than 760 members, however, a series of complaints have placed the organization at the center of a scandal for an alleged money laundering by shell companies, surcharges in the purchase and sale of soccer players and nonexistent operations. All these irregularities will be extensively documented in Dark Blue, Sky Blue.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) froze the bank accounts of Guillermo Álvarez, former president of the Cruz Azul soccer club, and those of his brother Alfredo Álvarez, vice president, on May 29, 2020 for alleged money laundering and organized crime, as well as for irregular movements of money for 1.2 billion pesos. The instance in charge of Santiago Nieto Castillo detected a looting between 2016 and 2017 through payments to 15 ghost companies that provided consulting services to the Cooperative and to which “Billy” signed invoices of between three and five million to add 200 million of pesos.

But the irregularities in the administration of “Billy” Álvarez within the Cruz Azul Cooperative were not limited to the diversion of resources, he also committed abuses against the cooperative members,

noted filmmaker Carlos Carrera.

Carrera, winner of the Palme d’Or for the animated short film El hero (1994), also highlighted that in Dark Blue, Sky Blue the links between “Billy” Álvarez and politics will be touched, starting when he was a Deputy for the state of Hidalgo in the LVI Legislature.

“In fact, Billy was a Deputy and had a direct influence on the Co-operatives Act being amended and it is called the ‘Billy Act.’ In other words, he changed the rules so that he could do things within his Cooperative and there has always been a good relationship with very powerful political figures, ”said Carlos Carrera.

In the advance of the documentary, an interview with a member of the Cruz Azul Cooperative is observed, who affirms that “some governors were on the list of ‘Billy’ paid by Cruz Azul.” And in the background are images of Jesús Murillo Karam (Governor of Hidalgo from 1993 to 1998), Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong (Governor of Hidalgo from 2005 to 2011) and Enrique Peña Nieto (Governor of the State of Mexico from 2005 to 2011).

The filmmaker Carlos Carrera mentioned that they continue to collect data and testimonies to include them in Dark blue, sky blue so that it is perfectly complete, without missing any piece.

“This documentary is in process, but we are waiting for many things to be resolved, the Hidalgo plant is still taken by opponents of the new council of the Cooperative and the judge’s ruling is missing so that they can recover the Hidalgo plant. The story continues its course and we continue to record it ”, he explained.

In addition to directing Dark Blue, Sky Blue, the filmmaker Carlos Carrera is about to finish another documentary entitled I’m going to be famous, which tells the story of some children who want to be famous. “We follow them for three years, they are children who have this aspiration, they have this fever of our days where the most important thing is to achieve public recognition. This project is already in post-production ”.

It is also waiting for what happens with the calls for the Fiscal Incentive for Investment Projects in National Film Production and Distribution (EFICINE) to see if it is possible to make a fiction film this year.

