Talking to my friend César Hernández, Director of the Technology area, we were talking about one of the topics that has sounded the most in this extended quarantine is the use of e-commerce and online platforms, trying to continue distributing products and services, from the food shops that were reluctant to enter digital platforms, as well as the small entrepreneurs who had to enter the digital world in order to continue and survive these difficult times, but little is mentioned about the people behind these platforms, which are responsible for giving life to hundreds of lines of code, that is, the developers.

Both César and I agree that, to this day, the world of systems, application and web development has not stopped, despite the pandemic we are experiencing, since within this field many of the people That we are dedicated to this has been enough for us to have a computer, a good Internet connection, to let our logic and creativity flow to be able to solve the problems of day to day.

Cesar told me that many people ask him how his work process has changed and he simply replied that everything is still normal, the only thing different is that he does it now from home.

As such, the developer landscape has not stopped. What’s more, I can say that it has become much stronger and more competitive, since in these times in which we have stayed at home many have taken the opportunity to take those online courses that they had in wait or are learning a programming language that they had want to meet, but due to lack of time they could not.

Both César and I believe that all of this benefits the industry in any field since, in many cases, technology or systems are not exploited or are not given the importance they should be. On several occasions I have heard comments that belittle the work of the programmers or that believe them unnecessary, in many cases the unknown creates a lot of resistance but at this point in the story it is when we realize that the systems and applications are what are allowing us working as a team, which allow us to keep track of each other’s activities, which communicate us and allow us to have interactions without the need to be in the same place, all these complex systems are built by developers who, based on a need, created a solution.

In this return to the new normality, it is necessary for brands to decide to get involved in the technological issue, that is, make their own systems according to what they need, publicize their products or services through a web page or start with a shop online and explore the advantages of it, or something as simple as giving it a new look or making it more efficient. In this decisive transition, brands must understand that the cost of this is an investment, that all this will allow them to have a greater projection of their brand and reach new customers, but it is also necessary to understand that this step is not easy and that it is not a quick transition, everything takes time and in order to create a scalable and tailored system it is necessary to form good foundations and good analysis.

In this new digital age, developers become a necessary part of the industry and many of the day-to-day activities. They are not only lines of code, nor beautiful designs, it is an in-depth analysis of the problem, trying to improve processes, create solutions to activities that take too long or create things that do not exist and that we can only imagine, that is, it is to become part of the solution and generate a system so simple that anyone can manipulate and express the whole nature of a brand.

Comments, doubts and claims: [email protected]

