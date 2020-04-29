All video game launches are scheduled and the launch date is decided with the knowledge of the parties involved, call developers, distributors or responsible for consoles and online platforms. Hence, it is strange that something like what happened with the surprise debut of Indivisible, of which no one was aware, not even the creators of the game.

Yes, today Switch users woke up to the nice news that LabZero’s Metroidvania action-RPG Indivisible was now available on the hybrid console. However, the first downloads showed that there were things that were missing from the game, which itself is a full version, but lacks the additional content that has reached other platforms.

Unfortunately, hours after the debut, information came from Mike Zaimont, director of Indivisible, who noted that they had no idea that the game would be released on Switch today, so the version that is available in the eShop is an old version and that explains the lack of extra content. According to Zaimont, the team found out about the launch when they started receiving congratulations on the game’s debut on the Switch that even has a launch trailer.

HEY, THAT THING EVERYONE WANTED? @IndivisibleRPG is out RIGHT NOW digitally for Switch in North America! Feel like you missed the announcement? You’re not alone, our team found out because people on Twitter sent us congratulations! I had no idea! But there it is! : ^ P

1 / pic.twitter.com/bByIeD0rhj – Mike Zaimont (@MikeZSez) April 28, 2020

Indivisible on Switch is a complete game, only missing additional content

Given the situation, the creative offered an apology to Switch users, although he noted that the version of Indivisible that they have at the moment is a complete product so they can enjoy it without problems. In this regard, it is inevitable to mention 505 Games, the company in charge of distribution, of Indivisible, which has not manifested itself in this regard to clarify what happened.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.