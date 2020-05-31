Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Sony has attracted the gaze of the video game industry after announcing that it will hold a presentation event in which it will reveal the games that will come to PlayStation 5. The users of the brand are not the only ones excited about the new Sony system, but the developers are also, because there are even some who claim that it is the one with the best architecture in all of history.

Information about the new Sony console is circulating more smoothly and on the eve of the reveal of the games it will be able to run, information emerged indicating that the developers continue to praise the PlayStation 5.

These statements come from GamesBeat, specifically from Jeff Grubb, who anticipated that Sony would hold a presentation in early June, something that has already been confirmed. According to Grubb, “developers and distributors continue to enhance the design of the PS5” and mentioned that some even confessed to GamesBeat that the PlayStation 5 “has a better architecture than any other console in history.”

Opinions from various developers agree on the appeal of PS5

We remind you that next June 4 the PlayStation 5 game reveal event will be held, so it is very likely that the console or more details about this architecture that the developers talk about so much will not be shown. However, the June event is the first in a series of more presentations Sony is preparing, so we may soon know more about it.

Currently there is a lot of skepticism around the Sony console, especially since many doubt the advantage that the console could get thanks to the power of the SSD architecture. However, there are already several who mention that it will be an important part of the system to such an extent that it rivals the best current PCs, according to Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

In addition to this, we remind you that industry reporter Jason Schreier commented that some developers also confessed that the Sony machine is powerful and that it has many attractive features, but that they were not communicated in the presentation by Sony engineer Mark Cerny.

Fortunately, it takes very little to see the power of the consoles, but for the moment, tell us, are you as excited as the developers for the PlayStation 5? Will it be one of the consoles that you will buy in the next generation? Tell us in the comments.

The design of the console is not the only one that has received very good comments from developers; Recently, leaders from Dying Light developer Techland mentioned that the console control could be the best ever. You can find more news related to PlayStation 5 if you visit this page.

