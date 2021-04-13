Developer proposes to create an “antitoken” to rate reputation on Ethereum

Key facts:

The antitoken could represent a debt, bad reputation or something negative about the recipient.

The improvement proposal proposes creating an ERC-20 token that represents negative scales.

An Ethereum improvement proposal was presented on Github on April 6 by the French developer “Haz Æ 41” with the purpose of creating an “antitoken” to measure reputation on the blockchain.

The token, created from the ERC-20 standard, would represent a negative amount related to bad reputation, debt or anything else that qualifies the owner as persona non grata within the platform. Which means that it would not be convenient to have it in your wallet. “Less is better,” says the developer.

The idea of ​​Beam Æ 41 is that the token can be used to operate on an anti-currency blockchain where, instead of signing the shipment of coins, the receipt of the same would be signed. People would be encouraged to spend that token since owning it would not be a good thing.

Ethereum’s anti-currency to tokenize reputation

As explained on GitHub “this ERC-antitoken would use a smart contract to emulate an anti-currency in the Ethereum ecosystem”.

The developer comments in his proposal that the antitoken contract should not be compatible with other ERC-20 tokens, since, if so, it could be exchanged and used in the same applications that other tokens with a positive value are used, for example, on a decentralized exchange.

However, the balance of this token would have to be positive for compatibility and security reasons, but it would show as negative in the applications where it is used.

The proponent clarifies that, for the moment, the antitoken is only a proposal that will show the idea that the blockchain you can also keep track of prestige, unpaid bills and other negative aspects of our history, that is, not so favorable data on our reputation.

So far it seems that it has not attracted much attention. Haz Æ 41 has been on Github since 2013. In the last year it has made over a thousand contributions to Ethereum, but so far none of its EIPs have been approved.

Tokenized reputation and digital identity systems

Reputation is a very popular topic in the social media field today. Also has been evaluated in the world of blockchains for several years and CriptoNoticias has published some articles that touch on this topic.

This is the case of a project by Eric Ly, the co-founder of Linkedin, with the intention of creating a sovereign digital reputation on a blockchain. There is also Michael Casey, who raises the idea of ​​reputation tokens to prevent fake news in the world of journalism.

For this same purpose, a universal identity such as the one already launched with UBI, and its “Proof of humanity” platform, on which an article was also published in this medium, could also be useful.