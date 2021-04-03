Developer proposes method to delegate transaction spending in Bitcoin

As Bitcoin continues to increase in price, its processing power and the size of its network of nodes grows, as well as its second layer solutions like Lightning, developers continue to investigate new ways to use this technology.

In the newsletter Bitcoin Optech Newsletter 141, published on March 24, 2021, Bitcoin developer Jeremy Rubin proposed a technique for a user can delegate to another the realization of a transaction on the main network or first layer of Bitcoin, without having to update the protocol for this to be possible.

The bulletin summarizes the approach of Jeremy rubin, which in turn comes from the Bitcoin developer mailing list run by the Linux Foundation, in a message sent on March 23.

The explanation consists of a scheme where Alice, with an output or User Transaction Output (UTXO) A, wants to delegate Bob to carry out a transaction with this output.

For this, Alice creates a partially signed transaction with its output A (UTXO_A) and an output of Bob (UTXO_B). The command to use is the SIGHASH_NONE hash signature, which validates the transaction without spending the outputs. Given this, Bob would be able to use a SIGHASH_ALL signature, and sign both Alice’s output and yours (UTXO_B), taking power to spend both.

This gives Bob unilateral control over the outputs (outputs, UTXO), using the SIGHASH_ALL signature to commit to those outputs and prevent anyone from modifying the transaction after it is created. With this trick of using two signed entries under the SIGHASH_NONE, Alice delegates to Bob the ability to sign her UTXOs. Bitcoin Optech Newsletter.

The publication comments that other implementations such as OP_CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY (OP_CTV), OP_CHECKSIGFROMSTRACK (OP_CSFS) and graftroot, also allow delegation in Bitcoin.

But unlike the proposed technique, this time (SIGHASH_NONE, SIGHASH_ALL), these developments require the activation of scalability solutions such as Taproot and Schnorr, still under discussion. Also, this proposal was made for conceptual or experimental purposes.

In response to Jeremy Rubin’s email, the developer identified with the pseudonym ZmnSCPxj assured that there could be other techniques where Alice gives Bob her private key to sign a transaction together.

However, this method that seems to be simpler, would be limited to other more complex possibilities, which can be configured using commands or scripts of the Bitcoin software.

The possibility of programming the conditions under which a transaction is carried out is being used by other projects, as we reported in CriptoNoticias, with miniscripts, which are commands that are more easily readable and executable by all participants.