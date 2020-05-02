By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

04/30/2020 7:46 pm

Before we knew the first details about the Playstation 5, it was rumored that it would be backward compatible with all past consoles from Sony. For the moment, we know that it will be backward compatible at least with the Playstation 4, but why only with this console? Marc-Andre Jutras, technical director at Cradle Games, the creators of Hellpoint, has a theory.

In accordance with Jutras, it is easy to understand the frustration of the users of PlayStation, since many do not understand why Sony You have had so many difficulties with this specific section.

“As a gamer, it is difficult to understand what is so difficult with all this. How come the PS5 is not backwards compatible with PS3, 2, 1? If I can find an emulator for all of those, and the new consoles are as powerful as a gaming PC, then there’s no reason why those games can’t run. [en el PS5], even with glitches. I wish they could find a way to convert everything, even if it’s not perfect. ”

Jutras He believes that the more titles are backward compatible, the problems with licenses and others only become more complicated:

However, as a developer, I know that legal issues can get a little opaque, especially if the goal is to sell all those old games in certain stores. Some companies no longer exist and licenses for those titles may be difficult to understand. I also understand that old consoles had a type of DRM in hardware that prevented new consoles from reading old discs. To be honest, I just wish that backwards compatibility was not something we expect, but something that is included by default and covers all titles. ”

Sure, for now Sony has neither confirmed nor denied whether the PS5 will be able to run games PS3, PS2 and PS1. In the end, there is no use worrying about something that could never happen. But in the meantime, we are still waiting for the Japanese giant to finally reveal the design of this next console.

Via: Comic book

These games will be free on Xbox this weekend



Konami: Reinvention and permanent diversification

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, movie buff and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.