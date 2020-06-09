Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Naughty Dog is preparing to celebrate the release of The Last of Us: Part II, which will debut in just over 1 week. However, the electronic entertainment industry is in constant motion, with a flow of creatives between different studios. Well, precisely a developer who worked on the next work of the Californian studio started from it towards one of the most prestigious internal studies at Microsoft.

Through a message on Twitter, developer Jordan Denton, who served as associate audio designer at Naughty Dog, announced that today, June 8, was her first day at the also Californian studio Obsidian Entertainment, the most recent acquisition of Xbox Game Studios.

“During a difficult period in the world, I can share some good news. Today was my first official day as an Audio Designer at Obsidian. I am very excited to be part of the studio and the audio team, ”said Denton.

Denton Could Work On Obsidian Entertainment’s High-Profile RPG

The former developer of Naughty Dog was part of the team that worked on The Last of Us: Part II for several months of the crucial part of the development, as she was in the ranks of the Santa Monica studio from September 2019 to May 2020 of acerudo with his LinkedIn profile; that is, in the final stage of the project, when much of the hard work occurs, also taking into account that in this period the double delay of the game occurred.

“It was incredible to be part of this team [Naughty Dog]. We put our hearts into TLOU2 and made lots of memories while doing it. I am very proud of what we did and grateful to all of these talented colleagues, ”said Denton a month earlier.

This team was so incredible to be a part of. We put our hearts into TLOU2 and made so many great memories while doing it. I’m so proud of what we did and am very thankful for all of these talented folks. ❤️ https://t.co/n9UKrnTXQF – Jordan Denton (@soundgremlin) May 5, 2020

Previously, Denton had worked as an associate audio designer, while in her new role at Obsidian Entertainment, the developer will be an audio designer. It is unknown which project Denton is working on, but it is very likely that he will be part of the team for Grounded, the new studio game, which will be very different from The Outer Worlds. Although there is also the possibility that the team is focused on a high-profile RPG.

During a difficult time in the world, I’m able to share a little bit of good news. Today was my first official day as an Audio Designer at @Obsidian. I’m so stoked to be a part of the studio and the audio team! 😁 – Jordan Denton (@soundgremlin) June 9, 2020

What do you expect from Obsidian Entertainment? Do you think the studio is working on a new title for Xbox Series X? Are you ready to play The Last of Us: Part II?

As we tell you, only Obsidian Entertainment, also located in California (Irvine), is known to be working in Grounded, but this could change very soon, as Microsoft will announce titles from internal studios that will come to Xbox Series X. If you want to know more About Obsidian Entertainment, we invite you to check this page.

