The wife of Derek Chauvin, police arrested and accused of murder African American George Floyd In Minneapolis, Minnesota, she assured that after what happened and amidst the strong anti-racial protests in that country, she is devastated and would have requested a divorce from her husband.

His lawyer reported the above in a statement referred by the CBS channel, this the fourth day of protests by the outrage of the death of Floyd that have spread to various states of that country including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and others.

Tonight i talked to Kellie Chauvin and his family. She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and sends her plus syncwass condolences to his family, the statement by law firm Sekula Law Offices says, according to the RT news portal.

It is worth mentioning that, the now police officer was fired along with three other officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, he was arrested yesterday by the Office of Criminal Apprehension of Minnesota and faces charges of murder and third-degree involuntary manslaughter.

In a video that went viral shows the degree of force exerted against Floyd, 46, Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee for almost 10 minutes, despite the fact that the detainee was handcuffed, against the floor and complained about I couldn’t breathe. George was later pronounced dead.

The protests continue

With the cry of “I cannot breathe”, the protests for this death have spread to other states of the North American country and for example, thousands of protesters They gathered yesterday afternoon in different cities in the United States to protest the death of the African American.

Some of the protests have led days ago to vandalism and looting in Minneapolis, where the curfew was imposed today.

In addition, in downtown Atlanta, near the headquarters of the CNN television network, groups of protesters began breaking shop windows, to which the riot police responded with the launching of tear gas grenades, according to television reports. .

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: