Already entered the stage where plants become your delusion? Only people who fall in love with plants understand that unique connection of peace and tranquility that they provide us. Hence, an American woman was devastated, as she shared in her story, after two years of watering his plant he discovers that it was made of plastic!

Of course, the case of Caelie Wilkes is going around the world, above all, because the euphoria for succulents has become a trend, because it is a very friendly plant that requires little care and always come in handy when home. So the woman took care of her with dedication.

In perfect condition! So he kept it, he informed himself to know about the correct sunlight that he should receive and he also took the time to clean it, yes, for two years! Seriously, I wasn’t even old that it was fake. The woman decided to share her case on her Facebook account, even confessing that she did not allow anyone else to touch her beautiful succulent, because she wanted her to be fine.

But how did you discover tremendous news? Well, he decided to change it to another vase, and that’s when his heart fell apart, because he realized that his adorable succulent was stuck to the foam block and even the sand was false; she was simply shocked, she says she feels as if the last years of her life have been lying to her. She wrote:

Story time …

I have had this beautiful succulent for about 2 years. I was so proud of this plant. I was delighted to have a perfect plant. I had it in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for her, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get defensive because I just wanted to keep her well. I loved my succulent. Today I decided that it was time to change it, I found the cutest vase, which fit perfectly. But when I tried to get it out of the original plastic container I bought it with, I realized it was fake. I put so much love on this plant! I washed their sheets, how did I know? I took it out of the container and it was on the foam with sand glued to the top! I feel like these past two years have been a lie.

His case has caused such a stir that the news has already been published in media such as the New York Post, FoxNews and Good Morning America, as well as media in the United Kingdom, Latin America and New Zealand and, well, this scope has favored him because the peculiar event reached the ears of Home Depot.

The store was so moved by the story that to calm her disappointment, she sent her no less than a series of beautiful succulents to her front door, emphasizing that she hopefully gives them all the attention and care she gave her artificial succulent. for two years.

