Although information from registered patents and certain rumors indicated that one of Sony’s bet with PlayStation 5 would be the final backward compatibility with PS, PS2, PS3 and PS4. In the end, SIE has only confirmed that the feature will only be available for games on its current console and although at first it was only 100, it was rectified days later and today it refers to most titles. This decision generated a debate that, according to one of the Hellpoint developers, should not be such an important issue.

During an interview with Gamingbolt, Marc-André Jutras, technical director of the action RPG Hellpoint, spoke about the confirmed backward compatibility of PS5 with PS4 and the absence of the feature for games from previous consoles. In this sense, the creative pointed out that it is important to see things from the perspective of the business and not from that of the player: “as a player, it is difficult to discover what is the big problem with this. How come PS5 is not compatible with previous versions from PS4, 3, 2, 1? If I can find an emulator for all of those, and the new consoles are as powerful as a good gaming PC, then there’s no reason why all of those games won’t run, even crashing. that they could find a way to deal with that and cover everything, but it doesn’t. “

In this regard, Marc-André Jutras justified Sony’s decision regarding PS5 by pointing out the difficulties that the company would go through in offering backward compatibility with other consoles: “As a developer, I can say that some legal things could get a little blurry, especially if the The goal is for those games to be sold on some platforms. There are companies that no longer exist and licenses for those titles may not be so easy to get. I also understand that older consoles may have some kind of hardware DRM that could prevent New consoles read records from those years. To be honest, I just wish backward compatibility wasn’t new and just an expected feature. “

