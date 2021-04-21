Deutsche Telekom invests in the Celo platform to support DeFi development

Deutsche Telekom, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Europe, has invested in the blockchain payments platform Celo to support the development of decentralized finance. Also known as the DeFi.

The major telco has made a “significant purchase” of Celo’s native token. Through its strategic investment fund: Telekom Innovation Pool. This was announced by the company on Tuesday. The size of the investment was not specified.

Along with this movement, Deutsche Telekom has joined the global Celo Alliance for Prosperity, the Celo ecosystem and a network of more than 130 members. Including non-profit organizations, merchants, payment processors, and blockchain companies. According to the announcement, Deutsche Telekom is the first telecommunications company to join the alliance.

As part of the measure, Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems MMS will be a validator that will implement Open Telekom Cloud. The OTC meets the compliance requirements within the European regulatory framework. Ensuring that secure financial services are available through smartphones.

Binance’s PancakeSwap surpasses Ethereum’s Uniswap in locked value

The PancakeSwap platform, developed on the Binance blockchain (BSC). It now ranks as the largest by locked assets in the decentralized exchange (DEX) sector. With its prominence, it is driving a change in this market, until recently, led by Uniswap, which is based on Ethereum.

The locked value on PancakeSwap currently exceeds $ 9 billion and is 1,630% higher than it was at the beginning of the year. When the protocol barely registered USD 176 million. According to data from the DeBank website.

Regarding daily commercial traffic, PancakeSwap ranks second in the DEX market ranking with an average of USD 2.6 billion traded in a 24-hour period.

Now, what is happening in the DEX market has a high relationship with the prominence that PancakeSwap is gaining, and with Ethereum gas prices. As noted by the firm Deribit Insights in a recent post.

EasyFi Network Details $ 6 Million DeFi Hack

Ankitt Gaur, founder and CEO of the EasyFi DeFi protocol, detailed in an article an attack that resulted in the loss of up to $ 6 million from its liquidity pools.

The raid, which occurred on April 19, was a targeted attack that compromised administrative keys, allowing the hacker to access funds and seize nearly 3 million EASY tokens.

Targeted DeFi hack

Gaur stated that he was alerted to large protocol wallet transactions. The hacker accessed the liquidity of the USD, DAI and USDT protocol pools and transferred 2.98 million EASY tokens to his wallet address.

He added that EasyFi’s smart contracts were not compromised; it was a mnemonic hack targeting Gaur’s computer through a planned remote attack to access MetaMask.

“Since the machine is not used for day-to-day operations and is used only for official transfers, the hacker waited for the right moment to execute the hack in a well-planned manner.”

Gaur stated that most of the MetaMask attacks attempt to obtain the private keys or passphrases. However, in this case, the computer was compromised and the wallets were accessed from the hard drive.

He added that the tokens had not yet been sold due to liquidity constraints. Gaur offered a reward of one million dollars if the hacker returned all of the pools.

