Deutsche Bank lowers the valuation of Iberdrola, Enagás and Red Eléctrica

Deutsche Bank analysts have lowered Enagás’ target price from 16.50 to 16 euros per share, giving it potential downward from its current market prices of 12.87%.

In the case of Red Eléctrica (REE), the experts of the German entity reduce its valuation from 16.50 to 16 euros, which leaves it with a 2.42% share of the stock market.

For their part, the Deutsche Bank analysts have lowered the target price for Iberdrola shares from 13 euros to 12 euros per share, with a potential of 9.3%.

At the recommendation level, Deutsche Bank maintains its board of ‘buy’ Iberdrola, ‘keep’ Red Eléctrica and ‘sell’ Enagás, according to his latest report.

The German bank analysts say that Enagás, together with the Italian company Italgas, “it is still very expensive” compared to the rest of the gas competitors. Regarding Iberdrola and Enel, he comments that both titles continue to “offer integrated high-quality growth.”