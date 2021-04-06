Deusto win against Tolosa CF (4-1)

04/06/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

The Deusto beat 4-1 at Tolosa CF this Monday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Deusto faced the duel wanting to overcome their league score after suffering a 6-1 defeat in the previous match against the Real Sociedad C. As for the visiting team, the Tolosa CF came from beating 1-0 at home at Beasain KE in the last match played. After the game, the locals were placed in fourth place after the dispute of the match, while the visitors remained in seventh position at the end of the match.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Toulouse team, which kicked off at the Etxezuri thanks to a bit of Sanchez in minute 20. However, the Deusto achieved the tie establishing the 1-1 thanks to the goal of Inigo in minute 30. The local team joined again, which managed to come back through another goal of Inigo, thus completing a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 41. After this, the first half ended with a result of 2-1.

The second half of the duel started in a positive way for the Bilbao team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent through a goal from Etxaniz in minute 52. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Deusto, who distanced himself by making it 4-1 with a goal from Aitor in the 80th minute. Finally, the match came to an end with a 4-1 in the light.

The Deusto occupied fourth place in the qualifying table with 36 points, in a position to access the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match on the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while that he Toulouse it was placed in seventh position with 24 points, occupying a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetDeusto:Peña, Aitor, Daniel Jimenez, Etxaniz, Xabi, Murgoitio, Peña, Gaubeka, Dañobeitia, Pixki and ÍñigoTolosa CF:Eizagirre, Almandoz, Cipitria, Zumeta, Joanes Revilla, Ituarte, Ander Zubillaga, Txusti, Sánchez, Haimar and MikelStadium:EtxezuriGoals:Sánchez (0-1, min. 20), Íñigo (1-1, min. 30), Íñigo (2-1, min. 41), Etxaniz (3-1, min. 52) and Aitor (4-1, min. 80)