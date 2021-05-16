Deusto takes the victory after defeating San Ignacio 1-2

05/16/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Deusto added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him San Ignacio this sunday in the Ibaia. The San Ignacio came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Beasain KE. On the visitors’ side, the Deusto had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Anaitasuna FT and accumulated three draws in a row in the competition. After the scoreboard, the Bilbao team is sixth at the end of the game, while the Deusto is first.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second period, luck came for the visiting team, who released their light with a bit of Inigo in minute 57. Later he scored the Deusto in the 61st minute by means of a goal from Mikel. However, the San Ignacio approached the scoreboard thanks to a bit of Closet just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, concluding the match with a final result of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the San Ignacio who entered the game were Diego Fernandez Y Fernandez replacing Gaizka argente Y Ciribello, while changes in the Deusto They were Xabi, Baroja, David hernandez, Ishmael Y Unai, who entered to replace Andiko, Inigo, Mikel, Murgoitio Y Gaubeka.

The referee showed six yellow cards, three of them to the San Ignacio (Ciribello, Gaizka argente Y Diego Fernandez) and three to Deusto (Emilio, Inigo Y Murgoitio).

With this result, the San Ignacio is left with 33 points and the Deusto it rises to 42 points.

On the next day the San Ignacio will play against him Santutxu in his fief and the Deusto will play his match against him Basconia at home.

Data sheetSan Ignacio:Asier Altuna, Jon Larrauri, Baz, Martínez, Ropero, Keita, Ciribello (Fernández, min.69), Gaizka Argente (Diego Fernández, min.69), Fernandez, Jordan and MarioDeusto:Peña, Aitor, Martinez, Daniel Jimenez, Gaubeka (Unai, min.89), Emilio, Murgoitio (Ismael, min.65), Andiko (Xabi, min.64), Íñigo (Baroja, min.64), Etxaniz and Mikel (David Hernandez, min.65)Stadium:IbaiaGoals:Íñigo (0-1, min. 57), Mikel (0-2, min. 61) and Ropero (1-2, min. 89)