Deusto and San Ignacio sign a goalless draw (0-0)

Apr 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

The Deusto and the San Ignacio They began the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing 0-0 in the opening match played this Sunday in the Etxezuri. With this result, the Bilbao team was in first position, while the San Ignacio, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 0-0 score.

At the moment, the Deusto is left with 37 points and San Ignacio with 30 points.

On the second day the Deusto will play against him Anaitasuna FT away from home and San Ignacio will play his match against him Beasain KE in his fiefdom.

Data sheetDeusto:Peña, Daniel Jimenez, Gaubeka, Emilio, Murgoitio, Aitor, Dañobeitia, Pixki (Peña, min.68), Íñigo, Etxaniz and Baroja (Andiko, min.68)San Ignacio:Jesus, Jon Larrauri, García, Baz, Martínez, Ropero, Keita, Ciribello, Juanma, Diego Fernández and MarioStadium:EtxezuriGoals:0-0