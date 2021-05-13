Deusto and Basconia draw goalless at Etxezuri (0-0)

05/12/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

The match played this Wednesday at the Etxezuri and who faced the Deusto and to Basconia it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Deusto He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Anaitasuna FT. For his part, Basconia reaped a zero draw against him Santutxu, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the Bilbao team was placed in third position, while the Basconia, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the game.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 0-0.

With this result, the Deusto is left with 38 points and the Basconia with 32 points.

On the following day the team of Aritza Escandon will face against Basconia, Meanwhile he Basconia of Patxi Salinas will be measured against Deusto.