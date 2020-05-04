         Deus Ex GO can be downloaded for free for a limited time on Google Play and the App Store

Deus Ex Go is a strategy and stealth game that came to our mobiles back in 2016. It is a paid game, with a normal price of 6.99 euros, although it was common to see it on sale somewhat cheaper. Following in the footsteps of other Square Enix titles, now Deus Ex GO you can download free, Limited Time.

If you were planning to try this futuristic turn-based strategy and puzzle game but its price was a little behind you, you have the chance to get it totally free only for a few more days. After adding it to your account, it will be yours forever.

100% discount

In our latest installment of the Google Play offering collection, we highlighted sales on virtually every Square Enix game, including the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest series. In the case of Deus Ex GO, the discount is total, you take it home for free.

If you’ve already played other Square Enix “GO” titles like Lara Croft Go or Hitman Go, the concept is similar, changing the inspiration of the respective series for those of the Deus Ex universe, the cyberpunk futuristic aesthetic games saga that premiered in 2000.

They are waiting for you 50 levels with 50 unique puzzles, in a turn-based game that combines puzzle solving and a strategy to avoid guards, turrets, drones and other enemies. If you fall short of the levels, you can also create your own and share them with the community with its level creator.

Deus Ex GO is free as part of the Stay Home and Play initiative, and you can get it on Google Play and the Apple App Store Until the 7th of May. From that day on, it will foreseeably return to its usual price of 6.99 euros.

Deus Ex GO

